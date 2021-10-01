Elko County arrests: Sept. 30, 2021

Nancy Chavez, 50, of Wells was arrested at Wells Avenue and Seventh Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Makayln S. West, 26, of Carlin was arrested at 1009 Chestnut St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

