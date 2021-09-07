Elko County arrests: Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 4

Alex W. Apodaca Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Boyd Kennedy Road for driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and two counts of failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,520

Brett M. Charles, 35, of Vacaville, California was arrested at the Rainbow truck parking lot for fugitive from another state.

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested at 154 W. Adams St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Graydon A. Jolliff, 43, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a structure. Bail: $5,000

Marcus A. Myers, 37, of North Ogden, Utah was arrested at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for destroying property of another, trespassing, petit larceny and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,650

Gaylord D. Sampson, 68, of West Wendover was arrested at 140 Odle Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

