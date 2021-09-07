Elko County arrests: Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 5

Victor J. Caraves, 24, of Elko was arrested at Third Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Salvatore Tomazzolli, 44, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for license plates improperly displayed, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $16,975

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

