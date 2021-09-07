 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Sept. 5, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: Sept. 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Sept. 5

Victor J. Caraves, 24, of Elko was arrested at Third Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Salvatore Tomazzolli, 44, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for license plates improperly displayed, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $16,975

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News