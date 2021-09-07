Elko County arrests: Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 6

Jamie Boone, 30, of Sacramento was arrested at 2528 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Grace E. Brunner, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Jack D. Dooley, 56, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or keeping vicious or dangerous animal.

--

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 26, of Carlin was arrested at 322 W. Cedar St. in Carlin for violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation.

--

Christopher J. Huff, 33, of Elko was arrested at 764 Fifth St. for residential burglary and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Carleon J. Sam, 37, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

--