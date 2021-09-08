 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 7, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 7, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 7

Kuyron Benally, 45, of Jackpot was arrested at 1790 Jaguar Drive for battery on a protected person and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,110

--

Rudy Carrillo Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested at 208 Idaho St. for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $640

--

Justin P. Mauldin, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Sarkis Meguerditchian, 41, of Murray, Utah, was arrested in Salt Lake City for violation of probation.

--

Luna N. Serrano, 46, of Sacramento was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Mart T. Watts, 59, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for driving under the influence, failure to yield, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,460

--

Michael G. Woodard, 50, of Elko was arrested on 12th Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

