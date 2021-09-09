 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Sept. 8, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Sept. 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Sept. 8

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

--

Danielle E. Hutchinson, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for allowing child abuse or neglect.

--

Kansas C. Hutchinson, 37, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Jail lobby for allowing child abuse or neglect.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Celina Lievanos, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, battery, destroying the property of another, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,920

--

Dillon C. Peterson, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Elko for probation violation and two counts of resisting a public officer.

--

Jay R. Slater, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Elko for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to surrender registration card or license. Bail: $5,355

--

Jamie C. Worthington, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for allowing a vicious animal to escape or run at large.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News