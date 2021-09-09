Elko County arrests: Sept. 8, 2021

Sept. 8

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

Danielle E. Hutchinson, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for allowing child abuse or neglect.

Kansas C. Hutchinson, 37, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Jail lobby for allowing child abuse or neglect.

Celina Lievanos, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, battery, destroying the property of another, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,920

Dillon C. Peterson, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Elko for probation violation and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Jay R. Slater, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Elko for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to surrender registration card or license. Bail: $5,355