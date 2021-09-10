Elko County arrests: Sept. 9, 2021

Sept. 9

Sarkis Meguerditchian, 41, of Murray, Utah was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $25,000

Payton Munguia, 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Ash streets for violation of probation.

Javier I. Silva, 40, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Golf Course Road on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,401

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

