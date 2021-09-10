Elko County arrests: Sept. 9, 2021

Sept. 9
Sarkis Meguerditchian, 41, of Murray, Utah was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $25,000
--
Payton Munguia, 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Ash streets for violation of probation.
--
Javier I. Silva, 40, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Golf Course Road on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,401
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
