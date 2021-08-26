Elko County arrests

Aug. 25

Juan I. Acevedo, 37, of Wells was arrested in Twin Falls on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Brenden P. Brown, 23, of Elko was arrested at Jennings Way and Sagecrest Drive for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Bail: $2,030

Adan Flores, 32, of West Wendover was arrested at 45 W. Michael St. for domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $5,000

Leif R. Hindes, 21, of Elko was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Dove Creek on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,740

Rosealine J. Scheuerman, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for failure to appear on two traffic citations. Bail: $1,515

Hector A. Williams, 31, of Riverdale, Utah was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

