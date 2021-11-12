Elko County felony arrests

Nov. 6, 2021

Shawn J. Freed, 44, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation.

--

Alberto V. Jimenez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for violation of probation.

Nov. 7, 2021

Gary W. Potratz, 49, of Washington, Utah was arrested in the 1900 block of West Wendover Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,000

--

Leonard O. Smorstad, 65, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

--

Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Eureka was arrested at 987 College Ave. for burglary of a structure and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $40,000

Nov. 8, 2021

Jamie R. Freeman, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fourth Street and Wilson Avenue for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Shylow L. Hall, 45, of Wells was arrested at 786 Wilson Ave. for attempted failure to obey sex offender registration laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

--

William G. James Sr., 61, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of parole.

Nov. 9, 2021

Cody G. Carroll, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Carlin Court for violation of probation and contempt of court.

--

Joshua J. Gemberling, 38, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Nov. 10, 2021

Jacob R. Porter, 22, of Elko was arrested at 3021 E. Idaho St. for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $100,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

