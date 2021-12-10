Elko County felony arrests

Derek R. Goff, 35, of Elko was arrested Dec. 5, 2021, at 1170 Colt Drive for battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction. Bail: $15,000

Colton T. Keller, 24, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested Dec. 5, 2021, at the Peppermill Casino for two counts of battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, trespassing, and battery and by a prisoner. Bail: $15,000

Clifford G. Dixon, 33, of Battle Mountain was arrested Dec. 6, 2021, at 2210 Fifth St. for two counts of robbery enhanced with a deadly weapon, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $215,355

Austin W. Himmelman, 31, of Elko was arrested Dec. 6, 2021, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree murder enhanced with a deadly weapon, battery with use of deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft. Bail: $500,000

Kody M. Holland, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 7, 2021, on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $80,000

Norman D. Wasson, 37, of Elko was arrested Dec. 7, 2021, at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,455.76

Robert L. Aviles, 38, of Montello was arrested Dec. 8, 2021, at 1600 Butte St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; driver disobeying peace officer; two counts of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving disregarding safety; and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $19,235

Michael McTarsney, 28, of Elko was arrested Dec. 8, 2021, at 1375 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Ronny L. Miser, 50, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 8, 2021, at 912 Railroad St. in Carlin for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

Matthew D. Pangborn, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 8, 2021, at Lamoille Highway and South 12th Street for violation of probation.

William P. Senrud, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 9, 2021, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0