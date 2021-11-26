Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Michael J. Healy, 37, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $12,760

Kody M. Holland, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, at 3019 Idaho St. for residential burglary and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $21,140. Holland was also arrested Nov. 23 at the jail on two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $80,000

Clayton L. Johnnie, 57, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500

Charles H. Long, 25, of Elko was arrested Nov. 21, 2021, at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; resisting a public officer, and violation of probation.

Robert R. McEneny, 31, of Ryndon was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, on Frontage Road 54 for violation of probation, failure to dim headlamps, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and driving without a driver’s license.

Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, on the Interstate 80 exit 301 on-ramp for violation of probation.

Jeremy Hauber, 22, of Magna, Utah was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Javon J. Keester, 21, of Elko was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Breanna D. Kelsey, 23, of Woods Cross, Utah, was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, at 680 Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,480

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

