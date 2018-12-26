ELKO – A former taxi driver who raped a Montello woman and threatened to kill President Jimmy Carter died on Christmas day in a Nevada prison.
The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that at about 6 p.m., inmate Callisha Lakota died in the medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.
Lakota, 62, was sentenced in 1988 for raping a 65-year-old Montello woman and embezzling another woman's pickup. He was ordered to serve 60 months to life for sexual assault, doubled because of the victim’s age; 80 months to 20 years for attempted sexual assault; and 40 months to 10 years for embezzlement.
At the time of his sentencing, Lakota, also known as George B. Schneider, told Elko District Judge Thomas L. Stringfield that the judge “had better hope he never gets out of prison,” according to Elko Daily Free Press files.
Lakota had five prior felony convictions, including a 1978 guilty plea for threatening to kill President Jimmy Carter. He called the threat to the Secret Service while in jail in Kentucky.
The embezzlement charge stemmed from taking a truck that belonged to his supervisor while working for a taxi service in Wendover.
He was denied parole on multiple attempts.
The Nevada Department of Corrections has been unable to locate any next of kin. Anyone with contact information for family of Lakota is asked to contact the department at 775-887-3309.
