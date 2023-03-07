ELKO – A man who shot his wife in the head at an Elko County campground in 2006 is scheduled to appear this month before the Nevada Parole Board for possible release.

John A. Dietz, now 75, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Terri Dietz and was sentenced in August 2007 by District Judge Andrew Puccinelli to 10-25 years in prison, plus another 10-25 years for a deadly weapon enhancement. After a parole hearing in 2016 the murder portion of his sentence was discharged.

Dietz fired a single round from a .45 semiautomatic pistol into his wife’s head after a day of drunken arguments on Memorial Day 2006, according to court testimony. He avoided a first-degree conviction when the jury determined the shooting was not premeditated but a crime of passion committed under the influence of alcohol.

Then-district attorney Gary Woodbury argued for the maximum sentence of 25 years to life, saying that society expects the justice system to send people who kill a spouse to prison for the longest term possible.

Defense attorney Fred Lee said his client had a stellar employment history with no history of violence. Lee said Dietz expressed remorse and took responsibility for his act, but maintained he had no recollection of what occurred that night at the KOA campground in West Wendover.

The couple was living in Wendover while Dietz worked for an out-of-state road surfacing company.