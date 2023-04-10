ELKO – An Elko man accused of stabbing his father and then crashing a pickup into the front doors of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Jail complex on Saturday is facing attempted murder and other charges, according to jail booking records.

A detective reported that deputies were called to the residence on Oil Well Road Friday night and were told that Zachary S. Pawlik, 28, had threatened to kill his father approximately two weeks earlier. His parents were concerned about his mental health and he had moved back in with them on April 3.

A temporary restraining order had been filed but the report did not say whether any action was taken by deputies on Friday night when the parents were “nervous to go into the residence” with Zachary inside.

When Zachary returned Saturday afternoon he was not allowed in the home, so he went to the garage to retrieve personal items. When his father Seth went to the garage to talk to him, the report said Zachary asked him for a hug and as Seth approached him with open arms he was stabbed with a pocket knife in the lower abdomen.

As deputies headed to the scene they learned that Pawlik had already fled in a pickup.

“Officers from the Elko Police Department noticed the vehicle traveling westbound on Idaho Street and attempted to affect a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle began to elude the officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” sheriff’s Lt. Doug Fisher reported.

“Law enforcement from the Elko Police Department, Nevada State Police and Elko County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle, which the driver ultimately chose to ram into the main entrance doors of the Sheriff’s Office,” Fisher stated.

The pickup broke through the exterior set of glass doorways but not the interior doorways.

Pawlik was taken into custody and initially booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding a police officer, and misdemeanor traffic offenses. On Sunday, charges of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm were added to his booking sheet.

His total bail was listed at $161,725.