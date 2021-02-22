Elko County man accused of throwing axe at wife

ELKO – An Elko County man was arrested Friday night following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly threw an axe at his wife and pointed a gun at juveniles.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were able to safely remove the wife and three juveniles from the residence in the Last Chance Ranchos area.

John G. Richards Jr., 34, was booked on charges of battery with intent to kill, two felony counts of child abuse, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aiming a gun at a person, two counts of domestic battery by strangulation, and owning or possessing gun by a prohibited person.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was alleged John Richards had pointed a firearm at his family members, threw an axe at his wife and made threats to kill his wife,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Deputies secured evidence that supported these allegations and seized a .22-caliber rifle.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His bail totaled $427,500.

According to Elko County Jail records, Richards was also arrested in October for domestic battery by strangulation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 5