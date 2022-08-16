Elko County property searched in Utah missing man case

ELKO – Law enforcement from two states searched the Nevada property of a man who has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Utah man nearly 12 weeks ago.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant Monday on a parcel of land owned by James A. Brenner. They were hoping to locate information that would lead to the location of Dylan Rounds, a Utah farmer who was reported missing at the end of May.

Personnel from the two departments used advanced searching methods, which included cadaver dogs, drones, and archaeological excavation procedures to process Brenner’s property. No items of interest or evidence was discovered on the property during the search, stated the ECSO.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office has named Brenner, 59, as a suspect in the disappearance of Rounds. Brenner was charged in June with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the ECSO, Rounds was in Montello on May 26, then he returned to his home in Lucin, Utah. He made a phone call to a family member on May 28 at approximately 6:51 a.m. Mountain Time, and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Brenner has been the focus of the investigation for several weeks. He was described as a “squatter” who was a family friend that lived in a trailer about five miles away from Rounds’ home. Utah law enforcement requested assistance from the FBI and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, and they searched Brenner’s trailer in mid-June.

Brenner is currently in the Weber County Jail on the earlier firearms charges and an assault charge, reported ABC News in Salt Lake City.