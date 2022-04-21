 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko County purchases lots for judicial center

County buys property for judicial center

Elko County Commissioners has approved the purchase of the Wright Motors Co. property (top right) that will eventually be the site of a judicial center for both Justice and District Courts. 

 GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO – Elko County is one step closer to construction of a judicial center on the block next to the courthouse.

County Commissioners unanimously agreed to purchase six parcels from the Wright Motor Co. on Wednesday, completing the purchase of the full block that includes a bank building currently being remodeled for additional courtroom facilities.

The vote on the final agreement completed the sale, which was initiated in January 2021, said County Manager Amanda Osborne.

She reported the purchase price was $930,000, to be paid with funds set aside in the capital projects account.

Over the years -- and with the addition of new judges in the Justice and District Courts -- the County has sought ways to alleviate overcrowding at the courthouse.

After the election of a third District Court judge and creation of a new department in 2020, the County purchased the former Washington Federal bank building. It is currently being remodeled with courtroom, jury box, offices and judge’s chambers for District Court Department 2.

Due to the 112-year-old courthouse reaching capacity over the past few years, the Fourth Judicial Court has advocated for a judicial complex, similar to the Lander County Courthouse and Administration building.

If constructed, it would place both Justice Court departments A and B and District Court departments 1, 2 and 3, their staffs, offices and courtrooms into one location.

Judge Al Kacin, speaking to the Elko Daily Free Press in December, said his cramped courtroom has prompted jury selections for Department 2 to be conducted at the Elko Convention Center.

Jury trials could be held more efficiently if each judge could have access to their judicial chambers to address trial or other court-related matters, he said.

Lack of courtroom space has also forced Department 1 Judge Kriston Hill and her staff to work out of a remodeled conference room or other available space when allowed by other judges’ schedules.

On March 2, Commissioners listed the judicial center as one of the top two priorities for County capital improvements next to the proposed recreation and events center.

In an updated capital needs summary presented to Commissioners on Wednesday by Osborne, the County estimates the cost for the complex addition at $40 million. Additional parking was estimated at $10 million.

