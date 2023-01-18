Elko County's 'most wanted' suspect arrested

ELKO – The “Most Wanted” suspect announced Tuesday by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody.

John T. Falvey, 62, was arrested at a residence in Wells on Tuesday evening, a few hours after an article was posted on elkodaily.com.

According to court documents, Falvey is accused of stripping naked and running through sprinklers at a gas station in Wells on the night of Sept. 29, 2021.

A criminal complaint was filed in February 2022 charging him with failure to register as a sex offender, and the complaint was amended in June to include a gross misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Falvey, however, is not listed on the national internet sex offender database or on databases in Nevada or in California, where he was originally charged with indecent exposure in June 2001.

Falvey was charged with failure to register in Elko County and convicted in October 2018. He was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Nancy Porter. He then appealed his case but the conviction was upheld by the Nevada Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals also ruled that the district court erred at sentencing by ordering him to submit to lifetime supervision pursuant to Nevada law.

Falvey was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. His bail was listed at $30,000.