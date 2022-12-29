Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

ELKO – Fentanyl abuse spread havoc across Elko County, two young men were convicted of murdering teenage girls, and the Elko area saw an average of one shooting incident per month in 2022.

Several arrests for fentanyl trafficking were reported in northeastern Nevada but there seemed to be plenty of supply to take its place.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, China and other foreign countries produce fentanyl that is commonly smuggled into the United States through Mexico. Border Patrol agents in one sector alone have seized more than 1,000 pounds this year – roughly double the amount in 2021.

The impact on Elko and other communities across the country has been devastating. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported a big increase in drug overdoses and more violence, vandalism and psychotic behavior at the Elko County Jail, which they blamed on fentanyl.

As of October, the jail had more than 200 mental health holds – twice the number from the prior year.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza told Elko County Commissioners in September there had been 10 suicide attempts and five injuries to staff members who were attacked by inmates. He added this month that inmates have been kicking doors, breaking windows and “pulling shanks from the glass,” causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Narvaiza said state prisons won’t take the violent inmates, and mental health facilities in western Nevada are understaffed.

Undersheriff Justin Ames said the crisis has worsened because fentanyl users can take three to four months to “get back to normal behavior,” unlike those on other illegal drugs who can return to normal in 24 to 72 hours. “The introduction of fentanyl into the drug world is killing us right now,” he said in October.

An Elko woman was booked in November on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her. Erika C. Jensen, 39, was a golf course food and beverage manager who allegedly told detectives with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit she was in possession of 18,000 “blues,” a type of counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. Officers said they seized 1,487 grams.

Fentanyl was also seized during an Elko traffic stop in March, following a car chase in July, during a theft investigation at a West Wendover casino in July, during an attempted robbery at Walmart in July, during a highway traffic stop north of Ely in September, and during an arrest at an Elko motel in December.

Murder convictions

Other crime news in 2022 included two murder convictions in the deaths of two 16-year-old girls two years earlier.

In May, Jurors found Bryce Dickey, 20, guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky. Dickey had driven his close friend to an isolated spot just outside of town where he raped and strangled her. He was sentenced by the jury to 20 years to life in prison, but District Judge Mason Simons added 50 years.

In October, 26-year-old Justin Mullis was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kylee Leniz. Mullis was seen approaching the drive-through window at the east Elko McDonald’s and firing point-blank at the employee. She died of a single gunshot wound. Mullis accepted an agreement to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Crime spree

A Pennsylvania man was jailed in Elko after a three-state crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon.

Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh is suspected of burglarizing a daycare in Salt Lake City on Sept. 11 before driving a stolen van to Elko County. Authorities said the suspect pulled off the freeway at Deeth, where he drove through a gate and toward a man, nearly striking him. He then entered a cabin owned by another man, where he used a Colt .45 revolver from the cabin to shoot open a safe, stealing at least four other firearms in addition to the Colt.

He then traveled to Elburz where he kicked in the door of a residence and demanded the resident at gunpoint to give him the keys to a pickup that was parked outside. At some point the man stole a Polaris ATV and evaded authorities, despite a multi-agency manhunt that continued through the night.

On Sept. 14 he was spotted in Ryndon where he stole a Dodge Dakota pickup with attached trailer containing a lawn mower. Another chase began involving a state trooper. The man drove west and the pursuit had to be called off in Humboldt County for safety reasons.

He was finally taken into custody Sept. 15 by an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife sergeant, a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, and a Bureau of Land Management ranger.

Missing men

Two 19-year-old men who were reported missing earlier this year remained missing in December.

Aidan Clune of Sonoma County is known to have traveled from California to Utah on April 26. He then drove back to Nevada and stayed the night in Wells, checking out of a hotel room at approximately 6:23 a.m. April 27. He traveled south on U.S. Highway 93 and parked his pickup truck on the shoulder near mile marker 23. At approximately 8:50 a.m. on April 27 a Nevada State Police trooper found the vehicle abandoned.

An extensive search turned up only tracks.

“During the tracking process Aidan was taking off his shoes and running part of the time. He would remove his shoes and walk across roads barefoot,” stated the sheriff’s office. “It is our belief that Aidan was suffering from a mental episode that caused him to not only leave his vehicle, but that he made very intentional efforts to not be found.”

Volunteer searchers covered more than 157 miles with K-9s, 651 miles with volunteers walking, 85 miles on horseback, 265 miles on ATVs, and hours of searching with aircraft.

In another case a month later, northwestern Utah farmer Dylan Rounds went missing the day after visiting Montello across the Nevada line.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation on both side of the border. They were later joined by the FBI.

A man described as a “squatter” who reportedly helped Rounds with farm work was later named as a suspect. James A. Brenner, 59, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“He was either squatting on Dylan’s property or at the property adjacent to Dylan and he had no right to be there,” said deputy U.S. attorney Carlos Esqueda.

Rewards have been offered by the families in both missing-person cases.

Shooting incidents

Firearms are a big part of western culture, but at least a dozen people were involved in firing them illegally in the Elko are over the course of the year.

Elko Police Department detectives released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a June 28 road-rage shooting at 12th and Idaho streets. In another case on the evening of Sept. 26, someone discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses, according to police.

No one was hurt in either incident, and the crimes remain unsolved.

Major arrests

A Carlin man was charged in January with last summer’s high-speed crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured three other passengers in Carlin. Zachary Rasmussen, 22, pleaded no contest to three counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury or death. He was sentenced in May to 20-50 years in prison.

Four people were arrested on felony drug charges on Interstate 80 in February. The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit confiscated more than 64 grams of heroin and more than 150 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Michael J. Hildenstab, 45, of Spring Creek was booked on a charge of trafficking.

An Elko woman was arrested in March on an embezzlement charge after being accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the tire store where she worked as a bookkeeper. Andrea D. Gonzales, 33, used five different methods to take money from the shop over a three-year period, according to a police report.

An Elko man was accused of shooting at his live-in girlfriend in April when she came to pick up her belongings – which included the gun. Cody D. Twitchell, 29, of Elko was arrested on a charge of attempted murder, but the alleged victim declined to give police a statement so the case was closed.

A 69-year-old man accused of firing five shots inside a Spring Creek home in April was arrested on gun and felony child endangerment charges. No one was injured. David E. Tiner was not supposed to have a gun following a robbery conviction more than 20 years ago in Utah, according to police.

An Elko woman was arrested in June on a charge of open murder after police were called to her southside residence and found her kneeling near her ex-husband, who later died from a stab wound. Brittany S. Figiel, 23, told an officer that Timothy Figiel, 25, had threatened to kill her and that she held out a knife and he ran into it. She pleaded not guilty in November.

A man who was shot and wounded in an Elko grocery store parking lot confrontation in December 2016 was arrested in July 2022 in Spring Creek on charges of battery with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit robbery. The victim told deputies that he and Michael May, 33, were completing a yard work job and had a disagreement over how the money would be split when May fired a shot at him.

A Spring Creek man was arrested in July on multiple counts of felony child abuse and domestic battery after allegedly shooting two of his children with a BB gun. Deputies said when Jeremy L. Jarvis, 32, returned them to their mother, they had multiple red and blue marks on their bodies that were a quarter to half an inch wide.

A former Carlin resident was arrested in August on felony charges of child sexual assault and lewdness. Casey J. Ross, 25, of Boulder City is of sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14 while babysitting at a residence in Carlin between June 2019 and May 2021.

An Elko man was arrested in August on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly striking a male relative with his car at Fifth and Cedar streets. The victim told an officer that his cousin Mark Forcum, 29, had struck him with his red Ford Mustang.

An Ohio man was arrested in August on rape and kidnapping charges, more than a year after the Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him. Danielle R. Johns, 48, of Cleveland is accused of the crimes while he was staying at her mother’s apartment in Elko.

An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested in August following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny and possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

A Ryndon man was arrested in September on charges of beating his mother, threatening to kill his wife and shooting holes through the roof of his pickup. Deputies were called to the residence where they found Jordan V. O’Dell, 27, standing outside with two women and four children inside.

A man suspected of causing nearly $20,000 damage to 78 stop signs and street signs in Spring Creek was arrested about two weeks after the vandalism spree began. Aaron B. Denison, 50, told police he was a former employee of the Spring Creek Association.

An Idaho man was arrested in December following a standoff in which a minor female was cut with a knife, raped and threatened to be killed, according to an Elko Police Department report. Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was booked on multiple charges with bail listed at $710,000.