Elko County's weekend felony arrests

Police Log

Jordin N. Asberry, 29, of Reno was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, at 294 Idaho St. for destroying the property of another, trespassing and violating probation.

Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 101 Wendover Blvd. for battery, urinating/defecating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer and two counts of battery by a prisoner. Bail: $43,275

Martin R. Hulford, 56, of Elko was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 440 Grant St. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $65,000

Matthew S. Park, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2021, at 477 Pineknot Drive for battery on a protected person, domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $9,280

Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, on West Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

