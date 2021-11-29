Elko County's weekend felony arrests

Jordin N. Asberry, 29, of Reno was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, at 294 Idaho St. for destroying the property of another, trespassing and violating probation.

--

Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 101 Wendover Blvd. for battery, urinating/defecating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer and two counts of battery by a prisoner. Bail: $43,275

--

Martin R. Hulford, 56, of Elko was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 440 Grant St. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $65,000

--

Matthew S. Park, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2021, at 477 Pineknot Drive for battery on a protected person, domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $9,280

--

Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, on West Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

