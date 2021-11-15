Elko County's weekend felony arrests

Joseph M. Berumen, 62, of Reno was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, and violation of probation.

--

Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at an Elko hotel for violation of probation.

--

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, at 121 Bellwood Drive for carrying a concealed weapon. Bail: $5,000

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 40, of Elko was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, at 1785 Idaho St. for violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Brooke S. Racker, 27, of West Wendover was arrested Nov. 15, 2021, at the Peppermill parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,890

--

Stevan V. Triste, 53, of Elko was arrested Nov. 12, 2021, on a warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 14, and lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $750,000

--

Ronnie L. Wakefield, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 13 at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, fugitive from another state, and on a bench warrant.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

