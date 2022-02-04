Elko DA explains plea agreement in lewdness case

ELKO -- Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram on Friday explained the reasoning behind a plea agreement in a lewdness case involving a 7-year-old girl.

Bradly G. McGill, 36, of Owyhee was arrested for lewdness with a child in March 2020 at an Elko residence. According to court documents, he was accused of fondling a 7-year-old girl’s genitals while babysitting for her.

In October 2021, McGill pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of abuse or neglect of a child. In exchange, the Elko County District Attorney’s office agreed not to oppose probation as long as his psychological evaluation indicated he was not at a high risk to re-offend.

The agreement “was not negotiated out of convenience, laziness, or our inabilities,” Ingram said, and it was done with the permission of the victim’s family.

Ingram said the victim’s report of the incident to her mother varied during an interview with a child forensic investigator, and that a “well-respected child abuse pediatrician” from the University of Utah, Child Protection and Family Health found no evidence the child had been injured.

After the child was evaluated for symptoms of “mental or physical conditions which are consistent with a child being sexually abused,” it was later determined the child had witnessed domestic violence.

The question to negotiate the case fell to subjecting the victim testifying in a court trial and being put under cross-examination “in front of a courtroom of strangers.”

“We never know what a child will say or will not say when they testify, and we can never predict with any accuracy what a jury will decide,” Ingram said.

Further complicating the issue was “potential weaknesses in the evidence,” Ingram said, all of which was presented to the child’s mother, who agreed to negotiate the deal and settle the case without going to trial.

“By doing so, we guaranteed that the defendant would receive some sort of punishment and supervision,” Ingram said.

On Jan. 19, District Judge Al Kacin sentenced McGill to 24 to 60 months in prison, suspended, and placed him on probation for two years

Ingram credited Kacin for making “a reasonable and appropriate decision regarding sentencing,” adding that McGill had already served 532 days in jail. A prison sentence would have made him eligible for parole in a short time.

“By placing him on probation, the judge guaranteed that he will be supervised for 48 months,” Ingram stated.

Prosecutors deeply consider the circumstances before negotiating a plea agreement, Ingram said, which usually does not fit into court documents. “There is always more to the story that the public does not know.”

