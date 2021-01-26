Elko District Court records

Judge Al Kacin - Department 2
Oct. 12
Riley Scott Bawcom, 27, of Elko pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 120 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison to be served consecutively to the previous sentence.
-----
Wyatt Custer Ermisch, 29, of West Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to pay $1,619.98 to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Jerritt Kenneth Winegardner, 28 of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit larceny from a person and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Oct. 13
Travis Blaine Guy Johnston, 43, of La Grande, Oregon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Oct. 14
Michael Steven Leschke, 46, of Utah pleaded no contest to one count of attempted coercion and one count of attempted abuse or neglect of a child and was given a suspended sentence of 15-38 months for each count to be served consecutively, an aggregate of 30-76 months, and was placed on probation for four years on count one and two years on count two.
-----
Michael Matthew Melendez, 22, of Elko pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 15-36 months in prison for count one, was ordered to $730 restitution to the victim, was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison for count three to be served consecutively with count one and was placed on probation for three years.
Oct. 20
Justin Gary Ebner, 40, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking in a Schedule 1 controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison.
Oct. 21
Michelle Dianne South, 34, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentence to 15-38 months in prison. She was also ordered to serve 25 days in jail for failure to appear in court three times to be served concurrent to the sentence for count 1.