Elko District Court records

Judge Al Kacin - Department 2

Oct. 12

Riley Scott Bawcom, 27, of Elko pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 120 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison to be served consecutively to the previous sentence.

-----

Wyatt Custer Ermisch, 29, of West Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to pay $1,619.98 to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Jerritt Kenneth Winegardner, 28 of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit larceny from a person and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Oct. 13

Travis Blaine Guy Johnston, 43, of La Grande, Oregon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Oct. 14