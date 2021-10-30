Elko District Court records

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Aug. 24

Ramon Ayala, 36, of Mexico pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death and given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and pay $1,000 restitution to the victim.

Sept. 1

Ryan Michael Gallagher, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded no contest to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen property and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison to run concurrent with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay $2,047.49 restitution to the victims.

Alexander Kirk Dave-Decker pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve 16 days in jail and pay $1,732.80 restitution to the victim.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Aug. 9

Ciro Heriberto Gonzalez-Huitron, 39, of Merced, California, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register as a sex offender and was ordered to serve 127 days in jail.

McKenzie Jordan Lay, 24, of Elko, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court.

Amber Lynn Stecher, 34, of Rawlings, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to child neglect or endangerment, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Crystel Marie Turner, 33, of American Fork, Utah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 185 days in jail and was further ordered to serve 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Aug. 10

Eduardo Cortez, 24, of Riverside, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year and required to complete the Adult Drug Court Program.

Kaylee Ann Sharlow, 25, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court.

Aug. 16

William Pyle Senrud, 37, of Miles City, Montana, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Aug. 9

Cody Allen Gabriel, 27, of Des Moines, Iowa, pleaded no contest to eluding a peace officer while in the commission of an offense constituting driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Shelia Gail Villalobos, 47, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to transportation of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison and was placed on probation for 36 months.

Aug. 13

Wesley Manuel Luna, 38, of Elko pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Braden Robert Penny, 44, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to pay $50 restitution to the victim.

