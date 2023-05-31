Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

May 15

James Michael Huskey, 56, pleaded no contest to attempted burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.

May 17

James Clay Adams, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

May 11

Taylor Marie Brummet, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months, and was ordered to complete inpatient treatment program for substance abuse.

May 15

Lanna Denice Walthers, 60, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions, was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison, and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

May 22

Kyle Keith Martin, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 40 to 100 months in prison.

——-

Victor Lara Ruiz, 40, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit theft, was sentenced to 270 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,950 restitution to the victim.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

May 23

Michelle Arlette Bruner, 55, pleaded no contest to attempted neglect of an older or vulnerable person, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail.

——-

Camden Joseph Clark, 33, pleaded no contest to possession of personal identifying information for the purpose of making fictitious checks, was given a suspended sentence of 24-60 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $308.38 extradition costs to the West Wendover Police Department.

——-

Chase Albert Grant, 40, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to complete treatment at the Odyssey House.

——-

Cortney Ann Keefer, 30, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was sentenced to 80 days in jail and was ordered to pay $316.25 extradition costs to the Nevada Office of the attorney general.

——-

Joseph Andrew Morris, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent and one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison, one year in jail, and was ordered to pay $2,325 extradition costs to the Nevada Office of the Attorney General.

——-

John Preston Stratz, 33, pleaded no contest to grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $6,349 restitution to the victims.