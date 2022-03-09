Elko District Court sentencings

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Feb. 22

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr., 26, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Brayden Robert Penny, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Feb. 23

Joshua Wayne Kennedy, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated stalking, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to pay $2,992.03 restitution to the Elko County’s Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs, and placed on probation for one year.

March 1

Ryan Glenwood Kelly, 37, pleaded guilty to carry concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

Adrianna Michele Montoya, 24, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison, was ordered to pay $23,378.67 restitution to the victim, was placed on probation for 48 months and shall enter the 4th Judicial District Adult Drug Court program.

