Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Dec. 27

Amy Catherine Mariluch, 45, of Elko pleaded no contest conspiracy to commit embezzlement, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Dec. 6

Maribel Calderon, 41, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer and was sentenced to 26 days in jail.

Dec. 9

Bobbye Lynn Carlson, 26, of Twin Falls, Idaho, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to pay $62 restitution to the victim and placed on probation for one year.

-----

Bobbye Lynn Carlson, 26, of Twin Falls, Idaho, pleaded no contest to attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and placed on probation for 18 months.

-----

Bobbye Lynn Carlson, 26, of Twin Falls, Idaho, pleaded no contest to attempted burglary of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was ordered to pay $199 to the victim and was placed on probation for 18 months.

-----

Cayla Marie Quinonez, 22, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year, and was further ordered to serve 26 days in jail for contempt of court for failing to appear for sentencing.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon

Dec. 13

Raj Naresh Duggal, 59, of India pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit battery, was sentenced to one year in jail and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

-----

Joshua Dee Gonzales, 29, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 103 days in jail.

-----

Jose Alonso Vazquez-Roblez, 26, of San Quintin, Mexico, pleaded guilty to concealing or destroying the evidence of the commission of a felony, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to forfeit a firearm to law enforcement and serve 10 days in jail.

