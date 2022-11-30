Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Nov. 18

Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to enter and successfully complete a program at Bristlecone Recovery Center.

-----

Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete a program at Bristlecone Recovery Center.

-----

Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison consecutive to the previous sentence and was placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete a program at Bristlecone Recovery Center.

Nov. 21

William Jackson Neal III, 39, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Adult Drug Court Program.

Nov. 28

Craig William Huff, 33, pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $3,277.13 restitution to the victim and enter and successfully complete the Adult Drug Court Program.

-----

Dion Marcel Larue, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

George Allan Smith, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of low-level trafficking in controlled substances, one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and one count of burglary of a residence and was sentenced to 7 to 18 years in prison.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Nov. 21

KC Vance Yowell, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

-----

Carlos Jhovani Aguilar-Duran, 29, pleaded no contest to sale or transportation of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Nov. 22

Carlos Jhovani Aguilar-Duran, 29, pleaded no contest to low-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was given probation for two years.