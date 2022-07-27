Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Kriston Hill

July 13

Ronix Cespedes-Acevedo, 43, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison and placed on probation for 18 months.

Caden L. McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed, a category D felony, and was given a suspended sentence of 48 months in prison and placed on probation for 24 months.

Derek R. Goff, 353, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a category D felony, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison and placed on probation for 24 months.

July 14

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for 39 days served.

July 18

Adan Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and was sentenced to 364 days in the Elko County Jail.

July 19

Christian Johnathan Gonzalez, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and was sentenced to 364 days in the Elko County Jail.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

June 30

Darian M. Hoover, 26, pleaded guilty to obtaining a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, a category D felony, and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison and placed on probation for 36 months. She was also ordered to pay a total of $492.21 restitution to two victims, jointly with a second defendant.

July 12

Kacee N. Horse, 25, of Elko pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and battery on an officer, and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison for the first count and 364 days in jail on the second count, to be served concurrently. Both sentences are to run consecutively to a sentence in a previous case.

Curtis A. Tingey, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor, and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and placed on probation for 12 months.

July 15

Dean S. Conn, 77, pleaded no contest to open or gross lewdness, a gross misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended if he follows certain conditions while on probation for 12 months, including attending outpatient psychotherapy sessions for depression and anxiety. He was also ordered to pay the victim $620 in restitution and have no contact with her.

July 18

William P. Senrud, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentenced of 120 days in jail and placed on probation for 12 months.

Department 3 – Mason Simons

July 18

Chancie L. Scott, 29, pleaded guilty to low-level possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, both category C felonies. She was sentenced to 2-5 years on each count, to be served consecutively, with credit for 117 days previously served.