Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Dec. 14

Sarkis Meguerditchian, 41, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted uttering of a forged instrument and one count of attempted possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison and was placed on probation for one year.

Serafin Perez, 43, of Yuma, Arizona, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison and was placed on probation for one year.

Gary Duane Rongstad, 56, of Malta, Montana, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 36 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Dec. 16

Ryan Jeffery Cowles, 38, of Wenatchee, Washington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 59 days in jail.

Judith Irene Zavala, 62, of Fort Benning, Georgia, was found guilty of second degree murder and was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison.

Dec. 21

John Francis Flynn III, 47, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Ashley Antoinette Rose, 43, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon

Dec. 20

Kyle Steven Fink, 32, of Turlock, California, pleaded no contest to one count of attempt to carry concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit and one count of coercion constituting domestic battery and was sentenced to 38 to 96 months in prison.

Travis Matthew Geer, 42, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted using personal identifying information of another person (identity theft) for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution and one count of using the personal identifying information of another person (identity theft) for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

