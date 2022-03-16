Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillMarch 2

Garret Daniel Albertson, 24, pleaded no contest to aiming a firearm at a human being, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and was ordered to pay $1,152.22 restitution to the victims.

Gust Emanuel Colliers, 81, pleaded no contest to unlawful possession of a big game animal and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, pay a $1,500 civil penalty and forfeit his rifle confiscated by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Justin Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a big game animal, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 250 hours of community service, pay a $2,000 fine and pay a $2,000 civil penalty.

March 4

Norbert Louis Lenoir III, 23, pleaded no contest to principal to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and principal to grand larceny, was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $8,297.77 restitution to the victim.

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinMarch 7

Jeremy Phillip Dickison, 33, pleaded guilty to establishing or possessing a financial forgery laboratory and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $3,674.32 restitution to the Peppermill Hotel and Casino.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsMarch 7

Aglaeh Uriarte, 28, had his probation revoked for his conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 27, 2019, and had his sentence imposed to serve 12 to 30 months in prison.

March 10

Esteban Romero-Bugarin, 72, pleaded guilty to open or gross lewdness and was sentenced to one year in jail, placed on probation for five years, and was further ordered to serve 90 days in jail within the first six months of his probation, and ordered to register as a sex offender.

