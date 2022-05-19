Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

May 10

Javier Madriz, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

-----

Thurman Robert McDole, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit home invasion and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and was sentenced to 360 days in jail.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

May 8

Danial Adam Kersey, 33, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to carry concealed explosive, pneumatic firearm without permit and one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to four days in jail and ordered to pay fines totaling $1,000.

May 11

Serafin Perez, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to obtain or possess credit card or debit card without owner's consent and one count of attempted possession of a document or personal identifying information to establish a false status or identity and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison to be served consecutive to previous sentences.

-----

Amanda Jaylene Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for six months.

-----

Ulysses Genito Valle, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

May 6

Triston Jace Shaw, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to successfully complete the Fourth Judicial Court Adult Drug Program.

-----

Tawnya Rose Stout, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

