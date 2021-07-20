Elko District Court sentencings

Deanna Lou Mitchell-Lorenzo, 57, of Anderson, Indiana, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

June 30

Justin Patrick Kelley, 30, of Modesto, California pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to complete the Adult Drug Court Program and serve 16 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, and placed on probation for 18 months.

——-

Myranda Jean Reich, 27, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-