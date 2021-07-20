Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
June 30
Cody Gregory Carroll, 29, of Salinas, California, pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to complete the Adult Drug Court Program. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Tyrell Mitchell Holley, 37, of Battle Mountain pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail. In a separate matter he pleaded no contest to one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months on count one and 19 to 48 months on count two, to be served consecutively with count one, and was ordered to pay $4,982 restitution to the victim.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
June 21
Angela Arndt, 58, of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded no contest to unlawful act related to human bodily fluid and was sentenced to 120 days in jail to be served consecutively to any other sentences.
June 28
Deanna Lou Mitchell-Lorenzo, 57, of Anderson, Indiana, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
June 30
Justin Patrick Kelley, 30, of Modesto, California pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to complete the Adult Drug Court Program and serve 16 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, and placed on probation for 18 months.
——-
Myranda Jean Reich, 27, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
James Mathew Ryan Jr., 42, of Hawthorne pleaded no contest to coercion and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and pay $6,500 restitution to the victim.
——-
Amber Lynn Stecher, 34, of Rawlings, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
June 30
David Yancey Putney, 71, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to attempted lewdness with a child under 14 years of age and was sentenced to 4 to 10 years in prison, was ordered to pay $3,535 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, pay $1,650 psychosexual evaluation costs and was further sentenced to lifetime supervision upon release from incarceration and is required to register as a sex offender.
July 6
Christopher Wayne Paquette, 44, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was found guilty of abuse or neglect of a child and was sentenced to 28 to 72 months in prison.