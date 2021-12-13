 Skip to main content
Elko District Court sentencings

Elko County Courthouse

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Nov. 10

Dean Reese Johnson Jr., 48, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit theft, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Daniel Tille Martinez, 44, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $400 restitution.

——-

Gustavo Marin Martinez, 45, of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Richard Carl Wolters III, 28, of Winnemucca pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Nov. 12

Antonio Salazar, 29, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, completed the Fourth Judicial Court’s DUI Diversion program and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

