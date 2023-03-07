Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

March 1

Gregory Pat Boyle, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail, and was placed on probation for one year.

Alexus Marie Espitia, 26, pleaded no contest to exploitation of an older person, valued at $5,000 or more, was given a suspended sentence of 4 to 10 years in prison, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to serve 270 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service and pay $29,383 restitution to the victims.

William Joseph Grow, 34, pleaded guilty to battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 20 to 50 months in prison to run consecutively with previous sentences.

Justin Hansen, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 236 days in jail and ordered to pay $357.87 in extradition costs incurred by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

John William Huber, 28, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence from Lander County.

Joel Roger Smith, 25, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and to pay a $550 fine.

Garrett Gene Stigen, 32, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year. and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $2,000 restitution to the victim.