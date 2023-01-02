 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko District Court sentencings

  • 0
Elko County Courthouse

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Dec. 21

Cody Gregory Carroll, 30, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months and pay $690 restitution to the Fourth Judicial District Drug Court.

-----

Daniel Scott Seitz, 33, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and one year in jail, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to complete in-patient treatment at Vitality Unlimited.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

People are also reading…

Dec. 12

Jerry Burt Ratliff, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of high-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale and one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, was sentenced to 19 to 72 months in prison.

Dec. 21

Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 46, pleaded guilty to high-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine to be served consecutively with any other sentence.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

Fentanyl abuse spread havoc across Elko County, two young men were convicted of murdering teenage girls, and the Elko area saw an average of one shooting incident per month in 2022.

County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

Former Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputy John Gaylor won a $175,000 settlement in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Elko County stemming from a vehicle crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News