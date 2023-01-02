Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Dec. 21

Cody Gregory Carroll, 30, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months and pay $690 restitution to the Fourth Judicial District Drug Court.

-----

Daniel Scott Seitz, 33, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and one year in jail, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to complete in-patient treatment at Vitality Unlimited.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Dec. 12

Jerry Burt Ratliff, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of high-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale and one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, was sentenced to 19 to 72 months in prison.

Dec. 21

Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 46, pleaded guilty to high-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine to be served consecutively with any other sentence.