Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

April 13

Eric Allen Ramey, 53, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for nine months.

April 17

Felipe Godina Gonzalez, 20, pleaded no contest to one count of grand larceny and one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 96 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and complete Vitality’s inpatient program.

April 24

Edward Guy Kay, 54, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

April 25

Fawn Lynn Bear, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I and II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was ordered to complete an intensive in-patient treatment program and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

April 24

Zachary Joseph Daniels, 24, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to elude a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, was ordered to pay $8,341.28 restitution to the victims and serve 60 days in jail.

Tyler Earl Vance, 35, pleaded no contest to one count of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age and three counts of attempted sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 years, and was sentenced to 34 years to life. He pleaded no contest to one count of battery on a protected person causing substantial bodily harm and one count of battery on a protected person by strangulation and/or resulting in substantial bodily harm, and was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison to be served consecutively with the first sentence, and is ordered to register as a sex offender.

April 25

Hal Martin Cook, 21, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Graydon Antonio Jolliff, 45, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.