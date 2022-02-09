Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
Jan. 14
Cassidy Wayne Carson, 28, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit, obtain or possess a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.
-----
Tyson Scottie Hicks, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and complete 250 hours of community service and placed on probation for one year.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
Jan. 24
Thomas David Bartlett, 49, pleaded guilty to unlawful occupancy of a dwelling and was sentenced to 75 days in jail and ordered to serve 10 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear in court.
-----
Damien William Stanton, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and was ordered to pay $381.75 restitution to the victims.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon
Jan. 25
Stevie Lyn Burgess, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and placed on probation for one year.
Jan. 28
Christian Benjamin Wulfenstein, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to serve 90 days in jail, pay $399 restitution to the victim and placed on probation for one year.