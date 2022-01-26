Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Jan. 3

Jordan Seth Largey, 19, of Provo, Utah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury or death, and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail. He was also ordered to pay $54.24 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon

Jan. 10

Anibal Delgado Jr., 37, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cheating at a gambling game, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison, was ordered to pay $2,052.75 restitution to the victims and was placed on probation for two years.

Gilbert Gutierrez Jr., 37, of Delano, California, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was ordered to pay $2,600 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for two years.

Sean Michael Perdue, 36, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was placed on probation for 19 to 48 months, was ordered to pay $756.34 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for 24 months.

Jessi Dahn Smales, 29, of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Trinity Ambrosia Thomas, 20, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted uttering of a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Jan. 19

Javon Justin Keester, 21, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison and was ordered to pay $22.68 restitution to the victim.

Matthew Thomas Stratton, 39, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

