Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

May 2

Ty Darrius Helfrich, 24, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

----

Javier Ignacio Silva, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

May 1

Carlos Andrew Nunez Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison.

May 8

Cody Louis Huff, 31, pleaded no contest to one count of burglary of a residence and one count of grand larceny and was sentenced to 63 to 158 months in prison and ordered to pay $24,576 restitution to the victim.

-----

Cody Louis Huff, 31, pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

-----

Cody Louis Huff, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 to 38 months in prison concurrent to his previous two sentences.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

May 4

Justine Makayla Gasco, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, and was placed on probation for 18 months.

May 9

Jennifer Paige Hyde, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

-----

Daniel James Mortensen, 51, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.