Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Oct. 12

Genaro Landero Fonseca, 62 of Manila, Philippines, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing in September 2017.

-----

Sarah Elizabeth Gravelle, 31, of Silverton, Idaho, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing in May 2020.

-----

Sarah Elizabeth Gravelle, 31, of Silverton, Idaho, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison to be served concurrent with the previous sentence and was ordered to pay $369 restitution to the victim and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing in May 2020.

Oct. 13

Rochelle Louise Sutherland, 47, of Elko pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card illegally possessed, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Oct. 25

Mauricio Manuel Sanchez, 23, of Lancaster, California, pleaded guilty to five counts of abuse or neglect of a child and was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.

Oct. 26

Charles Hunter Long, 25, of Fresno, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

