Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Feb. 13

Jordan Vincent O’Dell, 28, pleaded no contest to one count of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of coercion constituting domestic violence and was sentenced to 48 to 144 months in prison.

Feb. 15

Scott Allyn Crum, 53, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail and was ordered to pay $500 restitution to the victim.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Feb. 15

Myranda Jean Reich, 29, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Feb. 16

Nicholas Tyler Jones, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, one count of attempt to carry concealed explosive pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 103 to 264 months in prison.