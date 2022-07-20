Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill July 7 Steven Ray Mondragon, 30, pleaded no contest to robbery with use of a deadly weapon, was sentenced to 100 to 250 months in prison and was ordered to pay $8,297.77 restitution to the victim and $1,625 restitution to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsJuly 1Elizabeth Marie Faver, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Sara K. Michelle Jones, 24, pleaded no contest to child neglect or endangerment, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Alicia Longtin, 29, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

July 8Anthone Kuuipo Santarone, 52, pleaded no contest to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and pay $500 restitution to the victim.