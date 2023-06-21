Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

May 23

Jeran Anthony Johnson, 50, pleaded no contest to battery on a protected person, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to have no adverse contact with Elko County law enforcement.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

June 1

Ty Darrius Helfrich, 24, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 90 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.

June 6

Donae Larae Chavez, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 35 to 88 months in prison.

Eloy Garcia Diaz Jr., 41, was found guilty of unlawful killing or maiming of a cat or dog or other pet and was sentenced to 15 to 38 months in prison. Diaz also pleaded no contest to battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to one year in jail to be served concurrently to the previous sentence.

Hailey Shanice Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year, was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Fourth Judicial District Court’s Drug Court Program.

June 7

Charles Joseph Morrell, 59, pleaded no contest to second-degree arson, was sentenced to 32 to 84 months in prison and was ordered to pay $21,140 restitution to the victims.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

June 6

Jeffery Edmund Morreira, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Myranda Jean Reich, 29, had her probation revoked for possession of a controlled substance and a sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison was imposed.