Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJune 7Andrew Christopher Cox, 22, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, probation for two years and ordered to successfully complete mental health court.

Jamie Rae Moore, 47, pleaded guilty to attempted receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Summer Chance Smith, 38, pleaded no contest to principal mid-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 48 to 120 months in prison and was placed on probation for three years.

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinJune 29Andrea Delfina Gonzales, 34, pleaded no contest to embezzlement, was sentenced to 16 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $121,271.22 restitution to the victim.

Andrea Delfina Gonzales, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 48 months in prison to be served consecutively to her previous sentence, was ordered to pay $10,625 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for two years.

Jacob Clyde Rutherford, 34, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 66 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsJune 21Aaron Mark Bloomfield, 40, had his probation revoked for attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was ordered to serve 19 to 48 months in prison.

Todd Shawn Cook, 48, had his probation revoked for burglary of a structure and was ordered to serve 19 to 48 months in prison and pay $204.87 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office for extradition costs.

Department 3 – Judge William Maddox June 26Chancy Kenneth Thomas Yates, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a residence and one count of grand larceny and was sentenced to 24 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $500 reimbursement to Elko County for attorney’s fees.

June 27Jarrett Tyler Beckner, 27, pleaded no contest to forgery and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison.

Rocky Stanley Salazar, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.