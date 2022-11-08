 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko District Court sentencings

  • 0
Elko County Courthouse

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Oct. 17

Maurice Povio, 35 pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Oct. 19

Ashlie Ann Ramos, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of using the personal identifying information of another person, identity theft, for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution and one count of possession of personal identifying information to commit a crime, and was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $5,536.29 restitution to the victims.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

People are also reading…

Oct. 14

Anthone Kuuipo Santarone, 52, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison to be served concurrently to previous sentencings and was ordered to pay $3,500 restitution to the victim.

A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. Paul Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital Thursday after prosecutors said he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family's Pacific Heights home on Oct. 28. David DePape, 42, is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. DePape's public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf earlier this week and has pledged to vigorously defend him. Judge Loretta "Lori" Giorgi said she and Christine Pelosi had worked together in the San Francisco city attorney's office in the 1990s but had not interacted in years. Christine is one of the Pelosis' five adult children and while she has never held elected office, she's considered to be a potential successor when Pelosi retires. In court filings released earlier this week, officials said DePape broke into the home, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack. He woke up Paul Pelosi and demanded to talk to "Nancy," who was out of town. Two officers who raced to the home after Paul Pelosi's 911 call witnessed DePape hit him in the head with the hammer. No one objected during Friday's hearing to Giorgi's ties to the Pelosi family but either side could in the future and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the case might be heard by another judge regardless. The public defender's office did not immediately have a comment. DePape, who is Canadian, overstayed his authorized entry to the U.S. more than two decades ago. He should have been blocked from getting back into the country when he returned a few times over the years, according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Oct. 21Steffanie Taylor and Mark Allen Taylor, married April 12, 2014

Elko man accused of knife assault

Elko man accused of knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News