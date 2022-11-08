Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Oct. 17

Maurice Povio, 35 pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Oct. 19

Ashlie Ann Ramos, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of using the personal identifying information of another person, identity theft, for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution and one count of possession of personal identifying information to commit a crime, and was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $5,536.29 restitution to the victims.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Oct. 14

Anthone Kuuipo Santarone, 52, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison to be served concurrently to previous sentencings and was ordered to pay $3,500 restitution to the victim.