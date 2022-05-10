Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

April 28

Jason Thomas Fairbanks, 44, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to pay $1,286.74 restitution.

April 29

Bryan Cardenas, 35, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to 20 days residential confinement and ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Judge Steve L. Dobrescu

April 29

Tony Allen Pressler, 41, was found guilty to two counts of principal to robbery, one count of principal to grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, was sentenced to 124 to 312 months in prison and was ordered to pay $15,000 restitution to Dotty’s Casino.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

April 30

Destiny Mahala Day, 41, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and pay $176.08 restitution to the West Wendover Police Department.

Jared Ogden, 39, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Jorge Luis Samora Sr. 36, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

