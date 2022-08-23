Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Aug. 4

Joseph Cordell Humphrey, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

J. Santos Reyes, 61, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail

Aug. 9

Shayla Ann Delaney, 22, pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $100 restitution to the victim.

-----

Shayla Ann Delaney, 222 pleaded guilty to burglary of a structure other than a dwelling or a business and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,395 restitution to the victim.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Aug. 8

Wade Alan Knight, 33, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison.

-----

Jason Edward Weston, 37, pleaded guilty to using the personal identifying information of another person, identity theft, for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison to be served consecutively to another sentence, placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete the Fourth Judicial District Court’s Drug Court Program.

Aug. 15

Rainbow Sky Buck, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 74 days in jail.

Aug. 16

Shawn David Gressman, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison and further sentenced to 21 days in the Elko County Jail to be served concurrently for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing, and was ordered to pay $702.15 restitution to the victim.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Aug. 10

Bryce Edward Dickey, 20, was found guilty of one count of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of sexual assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 46 years has been served.

Aug. 15

Robert Ray McEneny’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison with credit for 115 days served.