Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

May 19

Marselo Escobedo, 40, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI convictions, was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

-----

Justin Allen Foy, 28, pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed probation for two years and was ordered to pay $6,501.18 restitution to the victims.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

May 16

Kerby Patrick Deaton, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny, was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $1,700 restitution to the victim.

-----

Michael Taaz Morlan, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, was sentenced to 102 days in jail, was ordered to pay $3,325 extradition fee to Elko County and was further ordered to serve 25 days for contempt of court after failure to appear for sentencing.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

May 16

Zachary Raymond Rasmussen, 22, pleaded no contest to three counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm to another and one count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury or death and was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison.

------

Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to uttering a forged instrument, was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison and was ordered to pay $190.12 restitution to the victim.

May 24

David Noel Adams, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit failure to register as a sex offender and was ordered to serve 17 days in jail.

------

Casey Craig Quigley, 27, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for 24 months and was ordered to pay $2,120.80 restitution to the victim.

------

Rebecca Marie Wriglesworth, 48, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0