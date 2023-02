Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJan. 11David Noel Adams, 44, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinJan. 23Julie Ann Lay-Webb, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

nnn

Jeremy Donald Mathias, 42, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was ordered to forfeit the firearms he possessed in this case and was placed on probation for two years.

nnn

William Tyrell Patterson, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $162 for contempt of court.

Jan. 24Tyler Shooter Jackson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a business and one count of conspiracy to commit petit larceny, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and one year in jail, ordered to pay $1,536.98 restitution to the victims, was placed on probation for two years, and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsDec. 6Nicholas Alexander Serrano, 36, pleaded no contest to one count of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit escape and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

nnn

Sarah Francine Wooldridge, 22, pleaded no contest to battery on an officer or protected person, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was sentenced to 89 days in jail and placed on probation for 12 months.

Dec. 21Taylor Robert Miller, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and was sentenced to 100 days in jail.

nnn

Tryna Lynne Long, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months

nnn

Jennifer Paige Hyde, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.